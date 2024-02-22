 
Thursday February 22, 2024
Annual sports day held at LNH

By Our Correspondent
February 22, 2024

KARACHI: More than 400 boys and girls of Liaquat National Hospital and Medical College’s Department of Physiotherapy participated in the annual sports day at the LNH ground here on Wednesday.

Liaquat National Hospital's entrance can be seen in this image. — Liaquat National Hospital Website

Director medical of hospital and college Prof. Dr Salman Faridi was the chief guest on the occasion. Addressing the ceremony, Dr Faridi said that sports competitions and healthy activities are essential for society.

Dr Fardi emphasised the need of sports competitions among the young generation. Competitions of cricket, futsal, athletics, throw ball and tug of war were organised during the day.