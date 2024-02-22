Annual sports day held at LNH

KARACHI: More than 400 boys and girls of Liaquat National Hospital and Medical College’s Department of Physiotherapy participated in the annual sports day at the LNH ground here on Wednesday.
Director medical of hospital and college Prof. Dr Salman Faridi was the chief guest on the occasion. Addressing the ceremony, Dr Faridi said that sports competitions and healthy activities are essential for society.
Dr Fardi emphasised the need of sports competitions among the young generation. Competitions of cricket, futsal, athletics, throw ball and tug of war were organised during the day.
