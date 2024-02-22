Bowlers executed plans well: Rizwan

LAHORE: Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan has said that their bowlers executed the plans well which benefitted them against Islamabad United in their HBL PSL 9 home game at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Tuesday night.

Pakistani cricketer and Multan Sultan's captain Mohammad Rizwan can be seen in this image. — Facebook/Multan Sultans

“We did not feel that we would face any issue while achieving the target. The pitch was difficult but the way our bowlers bowled was fantastic,” Rizwan said after his charges imposed a five-wicket defeat on the United at their own backyard. “But the best thing is that our bowlers executed the plans well and it’s fine,” he said. “When we came to bat, we felt that it would be a bit difficult so we carried the things carefully and tactfully,” Rizwan said.

Multan on Tuesday night chased 145 against Islamabad United with one ball to spare after losing five wickets in the process on a tricky track at Multan Cricket Stadium.

This was the second successive win for Multan in the event as they had crushed Karachi Kings in their opener at the same venue by 55 runs to take a bright start. Rizwan also played a role in the game with the willow. After losing Dawid Malan (0) early, Rizwan (43) added 71 runs for the second wicket with Reeza Hendericks who hammered a solid 46-ball 58, his second successive fifty in the event to play a key role in Multan’s tricky chase.