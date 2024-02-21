National U16 One-day Cup commences today

LAHORE: Anticipation is building as the National U16 One Day Cup 2023-24 is poised to kick off on 21 February, spreading its cricket fervour across three vibrant cities – Karachi, Faisalabad, and Lahore. This prestigious tournament features 16 regional teams, strategically divided into three pools, with Pool A and B consisting of five teams each, while Pool C accommodates six teams.

A Representational image of a cricket player. — Pexels

In this thrilling 50-over competition, Karachi will play host to the Pool A matches, creating an electrifying atmosphere for cricket enthusiasts. Meanwhile, Faisalabad will be the battleground for Pool B teams, and Lahore will witness intense clashes among the Pool C contenders. The pool stage is scheduled to conclude on 29 February, paving the way for the Triangular stage set to unfold in Faisalabad from 3 March to 7 March.

The pinnacle of the tournament is destined to be at Bohranwali Ground in Faisalabad, where the final showdown will transpire on 9 March. A total prize purse of PKR 0.93 million will be awarded, with the tournament champions securing a significant share of PKR 0.5 million, and the runners-up claiming PKR 250,000. Adding to the excitement, individual brilliance will be recognized and rewarded, with the Player of the Tournament, Best Batter, Best Bowler, Best Wicket-Keeper, Best Fielder, and Player of the Final Match each receiving a cash prize of PKR 30,000.