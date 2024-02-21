Overstaffed IPC Ministry to see marked reduction

ISLAMABAD: The total strength of officers and staff is expected to be brought down to less than a half in the Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) as 29 posts of higher cadre have already been reverted just recently.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Privatisation and Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Fawad Hasan Fawad addressing a press conference at the Press Information Department in Islamabad on December 21, 2023. — Online

‘The News’ has learnt that Interim Minister Fawad Hasan Fawad expressed his surprise over the over-staffed ministry and has decided to make adjustments suitable to the capacity and responsibilities attached with the ministry. The services of some officers have already been reverted to the Establishment Division.

In the recent past, one additional secretary, two joint secretaries, three deputy secretaries and seven section officers’ services have already been sent back to the Establishment Division.

Besides that sixteen other officers of different cadres have been transferred or their services have been sent back. Other staffers’ services have also been readjusted in other ministries and divisions. Now that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) no longer comes under the Ministry for IPC, there are good chances that some other adjustments will be made. ‘The News’ has learnt that around 300 officers and staff were part of the overstaffed ministry when the retrenchment process started.

The IPC Ministry has been under considerable pressure for failing to settle down thorny issues including the football one that has been hanging in for a longer period. Despite repeated efforts, no headway is seen in the proposed government of Pakistan and the FIFA meeting that was earlier set for December 2024.

A big question mark is hanging over the Ministry for IPC’s ability to keep things in order when it comes to hosting the 14th edition of the South Asian Games. The ministry’s coordination with the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has been far from satisfactory as a result there has been no significant development when it comes to hosting the mega event.