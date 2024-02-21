Sultans take on Qalandars in battle of contrasts

MULTAN: The Multan Sultans (MUL) are set to host the Lahore Qalandars (LAH) in what promises to be a riveting encounter at the Multan Cricket Stadium for the seventh match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024.

Lahore Qalandars batter grins while a Multan Sultans player looks disappointed during the first match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on February 13, 2023. — PSL

The tournament’s ninth season has been a spectacle of outstanding cricket, and this fixture adds another layer of excitement as Multan aims to continue its impressive form against the two-time defending champions, Lahore Qalandars.

As the tournament unfolds, Multan stands as a formidable force, while Lahore seeks redemption after a challenging start. The clash between Mohammad Rizwan’s Multan Sultans and Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Lahore Qalandars promises an exhilarating battle, adding another chapter to the PSL 2024 narrative.

In stark contrast to each other, Multan Sultans have had an outstanding start to the PSL 2024, showcasing stellar performances in their opening two games. On the other hand, Lahore Qalandars, with a solid team on paper, have struggled to find their rhythm, facing defeats in both initial matches.

The clash between Mohammad Rizwan’s Multan Sultans and Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Lahore Qalandars promises a thrilling battle between two teams with divergent fortunes. Multan Sultans have emerged as early frontrunners, displaying commendable performances in their initial encounters. In contrast, Lahore Qalandars, despite their powerhouse lineup, find themselves grappling with inconsistency and aim to turn the tide in this pivotal fixture.

Multan Cricket Stadium, known for its batter-friendly conditions and short boundaries, is anticipated to witness a high-scoring affair with power-hitting taking center stage. While bowlers may resort to slower deliveries and off-cutters to exploit the pitch’s characteristics, spinners could find some assistance as the game progresses, though historically, the pitch is not particularly bowler-friendly.

In terms of head-to-head encounters, Lahore Qalandars hold a slight advantage with one more victory than Multan Sultans in the 17 matches they have played against each other. Lahore has dominated while batting first, securing six wins compared to Multan’s four. However, when chasing, Multan has the upper hand with four victories to Lahore’s three. The Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars clash promises to be a highlight of PSL 2024, captivating cricket fans with its potential for high-octane action and a thrilling narrative.

TODAY'S FIXTURE

Multan V Lahore

7:00 PM PST