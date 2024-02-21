McCullum backs struggling Bairstow to come good

MUMBAI: England’s Jonny Bairstow has come in for criticism after scoring just 102 runs in three matches in India but coach Brendon McCullum said it was important to show faith in the batter and that he has no plans to drop him for the fourth test in Ranchi.

English cricketer Jonny Bairstow can be seen in this image. — AFP/File

Bairstow’s highest score in the series so far was 37, posted in the opener in Hyderabad. He scored four runs in England’s 434-run thrashing in the third test in Rajkot and was trapped lbw for a duck in his first innings, making him the player with the most ducks against India in test cricket with eight. Asked if Bairstow would make his 99th test appearance in Ranchi this week, McCullum told reporters: “I haven’t even seen the wicket. But I’d anticipate Jonny would be playing, yes.” McCullum acknowledged that Bairstow had underperformed during the series but said he deserved some time to get back on track.