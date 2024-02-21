Shaheen’s support gave me confidence: Jahandad

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars pacer Jahandad Khan on Monday also showed his tremendous power-hitting ability as he hammered a 17-ball 45 not out to enable his side post 187-7 while batting first against Quetta Gladiators.

Cricketer Jahandad Khan of Lahore Qalandars can be seen in this image. — Facebook/Lahore Qalandars

Jahandad hammered four huge sixes and three fours in his fine knock here at the Gaddafi Stadium. He said that he can hit sixes and he lived up to his captain’s expectations.

“Shaheen bhai promoted me and told me to go and do what I can do. I can hit sixes and he told me don’t take pressure. He gave me confidence and I managed a good innings,” Jahandad told a post-match news conference.

Although Qalandars went down to Gladiators, their second loss in two games, but Jahandad impressed all with his batting also. Jehandad said that they were 15 runs short. “Had we scored 15 more runs then the game could have been different. But still bowlers made fine effort although result did not come in our favour,” he said.

He said that they just played two games, adding they will make a strong fightback as they still have eight games in hand. Jahandad, inspired by David Miller, said that they made some lapses in the fielding due to dew factor but hoped that they would not repeat the same mistakes onwards.