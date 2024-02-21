Tough fight on cards as Karachi face Peshawar today

LAHORE: The sixth encounter of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2024 between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings is expected to be a tough competition between the sides here at the Gaddafi Stadium today.

Salman Irshad celebrates after taking a wicket during Peshawar Zalmi's match against the Karachi Kings at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi, on February 14, 2023. — PSL

In a doubleheader Wednesday, Multan Sultan will host Lahore Qalandars at the Multan Stadium in the evening with the match beginning at 7:00 pm.

In a highly anticipated encounter, the winless Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi are set to clash at 2:00 pm. Both teams are hungry for their first win after suffering defeats in their opening matches, and this contest promises to be a crucial fixture in the PSL 2024 campaign. Karachi Kings, led by Shan Masood, faced a disappointing 55-run loss against Multan Sultans in their first match. Similarly, Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi suffered a narrow 16-run defeat against Quetta Gladiators. As they lock horns on February 21, both teams are eager to secure their first points and climb up the PSL points table.

Karachi Kings currently find themselves at the bottom of the table, while Peshawar Zalmi holds the fourth spot. The pressure is on for both teams, and a win in this match is crucial to revive their PSL 2024 campaigns.

Karachi Kings endured a challenging start to their PSL 2024 journey, suffering a defeat by a considerable margin. In their first match, they bowled first and conceded 185 runs, struggling to pick up wickets. The batsmen also failed to deliver as the team faced a daunting run-chase.

Shoaib Malik was a lone warrior in the previous match, contributing 53 runs, but lacked support from other batsmen. With no player availability issues, Karachi Kings are looking to bounce back and secure their first win in the tournament.

Peshawar Zalmi, too, had a disappointing start, losing their opening fixture by 16 runs. Their bowlers struggled as they conceded 206 runs, with Salman Irshad being the standout performer with three wickets. In the chase, captain Babar Azam showcased brilliance with a remarkable knock of 68 runs.

Despite the loss, Babar Azam and Saim Ayub emerged as key players for Peshawar Zalmi. Ayub’s notable performance in the CPL and his contribution of 42 runs in the previous match make him a valuable asset.

Peshawar Zalmi’s Salman Irshad, the leading wicket-taker in the first match with figures of 3/38, will aim to continue his impressive form and add more wickets to his tally in the upcoming fixture. The weather forecast for the match day at Gaddafi Stadium indicates a temperature of 21 degrees Celsius with 51% humidity. The chances of rainfall are minimal, ensuring uninterrupted play. The Gaddafi Stadium pitch is known for being flat and favorable to batsmen, offering decent bounce for both quicks and spinners. The team winning the toss is likely to opt for batting first and set a challenging target.

In a battle between two determined teams seeking their first win, Peshawar Zalmi is predicted to come out on top against Karachi Kings.

