M bin Naseem, Haris, Aiman, Anas clinch titles

KARACHI: M bin Naseem, Haris Khalil, Aiman Fatima, and Anas Dilshad clinched titles at 7th Sindh Ranking Boys & Junior Open at JK Squash Complex, PSB Coaching Centre, here on Monday.

Junior players can be seen during a squash match. — Facebook/Sindh Squash Association (SSA)

In the final of under-9 category, M Bin Naseem overpowered Faiz Khan 4-11, 11-6, 5-11, 13-11, 8-11. In the final of girls under-11, Aiman won against Vesnavi 12-10, 11-6, 12-14, 9-11, 11-5. In the final of boys under-15, Haris thrashed Zahid Ali 2-11, 9-11, 8-11.