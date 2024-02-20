Chinar Sports Festival ends

DUBAI: The 45-day Chinar Sports Festival, aimed at raising awareness about climate change, concluded with a thrilling final match of the Chinar Super League cricket tournament, showcasing the vibrant sports culture of the Kashmiri community in the UAE.

President Chinar wing PAD Raja Amjad Kabir can be seen during media talk. — Facebook/Chinar Wing-PAD

Despite the extreme cold weather in the UAE, cricket enthusiasts from the divided Kashmiri community came together to witness the showdown between Team Afzal Basira and Rajgaon Cricket Club. Former PM of Kashmir, Raja Farooq, graced the event as the Chief Guest. The sixth edition of the Chinar Super League saw Team Afzal Basira emerge victorious, defeating Rajgaon Cricket Club in a thrilling match witnessed by over 5000 spectators.