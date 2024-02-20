Chinar Sports Festival ends

DUBAI: The 45-day Chinar Sports Festival, aimed at raising awareness about climate change, concluded with a thrilling final match of the Chinar Super League cricket tournament, showcasing the vibrant sports culture of the Kashmiri community in the UAE.
Despite the extreme cold weather in the UAE, cricket enthusiasts from the divided Kashmiri community came together to witness the showdown between Team Afzal Basira and Rajgaon Cricket Club. Former PM of Kashmir, Raja Farooq, graced the event as the Chief Guest. The sixth edition of the Chinar Super League saw Team Afzal Basira emerge victorious, defeating Rajgaon Cricket Club in a thrilling match witnessed by over 5000 spectators.
KARACHI: The fourth edition of the Lady Dufferin Hospital Golf tournament here at the Karachi Golf Club on Sunday...
KARACHI: M bin Naseem, Haris Khalil, Aiman Fatima, and Anas Dilshad clinched titles at 7th Sindh Ranking Boys & Junior...
KARACHI: The 18th Sindh Games will be organised in Karachi from February 23-26 at National sports training and...
KARACHI: Pakistan Squash Federation has invited 12 under-19 players for trials for the selection for Asian Junior...
LAHORE: The Higher Education Commission team edged to a 2-1 victory over Netherlands’s OHC Bully here at the...
LAHORE: Peshawar beat Karachi by 40 runs in the final of the Inter-Region U13 One-Day Tournament, played at Bohranwali...