16 English cricketers will star in PSL 2024

This image shows the Pakistan Super League trophy in Lahore on February 13, 2024. — Facebook/Pakistan Super League

BIRMINGHAM: Sixteen English cricketers will be starring in the ninth edition of Pakistan Super League (HBL PSL) including some of the biggest names who have performed consistently not only in the English domestic “T20 Blast” and “The Hundred” tournaments but also T20 leagues around the globe.

Many of them have been appearing regularly in the previous many editions of the PSL. However, some of the big names will miss out on PSL 9 due to England’s ongoing tour of India for Test series as well as injuries.

But not all of those English players will feature for the whole tournament as some of them are set to miss the initial few games due to their commitments with national team and the on going ILT20 in the UAE.

English players who will feature in this edition of the PSL are Alex Hales, Jason Roy, David Malan, James Vince, Will Smeed, Tom Kohler-Cadmore , Tymal Mills, Dan Lawrence and Chris Jordan.

David Wiley, Jordon Cox, Luke Wood, Laurie Evans, Gus Atkinson, James Overton and Dan Mousley will also play in this edition. Players like Hales, Vince, Malan, Mills, Jordan and Roy have featured many times in the earlier editions of the tournament. Peshawar Zalmi have signed the most English players, four in total, while Islamabad United, Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators have three English players in their squad each. Two English cricketers will be starring for Karachi Kings. Defending champions Lahore Qalandars have signed only one Englishman in their squad. Six of those players are from Surrey (CCC) while two players are from Somerset CCC. One player each from Nottinghamshire, Warwickshire, Lancashire, Yorkshire, Northamptonshire, Sussex, Kent and Hampshire counties are also featuring in this year’s edition of the PSL. Four English cricketers will feature in the Peshawar Zalmi squad in this year’s edition of the Pakistan Super League. Zalmi have picked Tom Kohler-Cadmore again this year but in the Diamond category.

Somerset’s Kohler-Cadmore will feature in the PSL for the fourth season in 2022 & 2023 Koehler-Cadmore played for Peshawar Zalmi and also played for Quetta Gladiators in 2018 edition of the PSL.

Warwickshire’s all rounder Dan Mousley was picked in the silver category. Off spinner Mousley who has been performing consistently with both bat and ball in the last couple of seasons will feature for the first time in the PSL.

Lancashire’s left arm pacer Luke Wood was picked in supplementary category while Surrey and England’s young pace sensation Gus Atkinson was picked in the replacement draft. After Mark Wood and Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson is another English pacer who can consistently bowl around 150Kph mark. Islamabad United Three English cricketers will feature for Islamabad United in this edition of PSL.

Top of the list is dashing opener Alex Hales who’s picked in the Gold category. T20 World Cup winner Hales from Nottinghamshire CCC who announced his retirement from international cricket has played for United in 2018, 2019, and 2021 and for Karachi Kings in 2020. Last season he re joined United and decided to skip England’s tour of Bangladesh in March 2023 to participate in the PSL.