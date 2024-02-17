29 teams to feature in Lady Dufferin Hospital Golf event

A representational image of a golf ball in the field. — Unsplash

KARACHI: More than 100 golfers will be featuring in the 2024 edition of the Lady Dufferin Hospital Golf tournament here at the Karachi Golf Club on Sunday (tomorrow).

Lady Dufferin Hospital is organising the tournament for raising funds in an effort to continue its fight against maternal and newborn mortality in Pakistan.

Dr Zeryab Setna, Medical Superintendent of LDH, confirmed that this year a record 29 teams are playing in the tournament and supporting LDH to provide high quality health care to marginalised women irrespective of cast color or creed.

The tournament featuring a total of 116 golfers will be played on the popular four-ball Scramble format.

Established in 1894 by Lady Harriot Dufferin, the wife of the Viceroy of India at that time, LDH today is a 300 bed hospital providing state of the art healthcare to women.

According to UN, Pakistan faces the highest rate of newborn deaths in the world and one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the region and 80% of these deaths can be prevented.