Ubaid Shah makes it to ICC U19 WC team

ISLAMABAD: Naseem Shah’s younger brother Ubaid Shah is the only Pakistani succeeded in making it to the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 team of the tournament announced by the International Cricket Council.

Ubaid impressed all and sundry by picking up 18 wickets with an average of less than 14 runs per wicket. The future stars hailing from five different nations including newly-crowned champions Australia comprise the ICC U19 World Cup team.

Australia captain Hugh Weibgen is given the honour of leading out the star-studded lineup chosen by an esteemed panel of media, broadcast and ICC representatives. India enjoyed a resounding campaign leading up to Sunday’s final and mark their impressive tournament with four names in the team. Champions Australia have three players included, South Africa have two names including the Player of the Tournament Kwena Maphaka while the West Indies and Pakistan each have one player.

The selection panel consisted of commentary representatives Ian Bishop, Melinda Farrell and Abhinav Mukund, media representative Telford Vice, and ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley. South Africa’s Pretorius takes the gloves for this Team of the Tournament and also heads up the batting order after a series of impressive and explosive displays in the Proteas surge to the semi-final.

ICC Team (in batting order): 1. Lhuan-dre Pretorius (SA) (wk) -- 287 runs at 57.40; 2. Harry Dixon (AUS) - 309 runs at 44.14; 3. Musheer Khan (IND) – 360 runs at 60.00; 4. Hugh Weibgen (AUS) (captain) - 304 runs at 50.66; 5. Uday Saharan (IND) – 397 runs at 56.71; 6. Sachin Dhas (IND) – 303 runs at 60.60; 7. Nathan Edward (WI) – 101 runs at 50.50 and 11 wickets at 17.81; 8. Ubaid Shah (PAK) – 18 wickets at 12.38; 10.