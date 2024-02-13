Team GB sign deal with TikTok to boost athletes’ online fanbase

This image shows the logo of Team GB, TikTik, and ParalympicsGB. — Team GB website

LONDON: Britain’s Olympics team have signed a sponsorship deal with TikTok, bringing in the Chinese social media platform to help grow its athletes’ online influence as strict Olympic rules on digital advertising are set to be loosened for this year’s Games in Paris.

Announcing the deal on Monday, Team GB and Paralympics GB said having TikTok as an official partner would help their athletes to connect with new audiences and grow their fanbase. TikTok is a short-form video platform many brands see as key for reaching younger audiences.

Team GB Commercial Director Tim Ellerton said he saw “a valuable opportunity to introduce a new generation to the magic of the Olympic Games”. Under the deal, TikTok will produce content following British Olympians in Paris and athletes will also feature in an advertising campaign across television, billboards, audio and paid social media posts.