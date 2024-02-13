Gladiators set to replace Sarfaraz as captain for PSL 9

Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omer speaks during a presser as captain Sarfaraz Ahmed sits on January 13, 2024. — Facebook/Quetta Gladiators

LAHORE: In a surprising move, Quetta Gladiators have decided to remove Sarfaraz Ahmed as captain ahead of the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine, as confirmed by owner Nadeem Omer on Monday.

“Sarfaraz wants to take a break from captaincy with new head coach Shane Watson set to decide who will lead the side after consulting with the team management,” Nadeem stated.

Reportedly, South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw and Pakistan’s middle-order batter Saud Shakeel are the two contenders being considered to replace Sarfaraz. The official announcement is expected to be made in the upcoming days.

Quetta Gladiators, under Sarfaraz’s leadership, reached three finals and secured the title in 2019.

Nadeem quoted by Geo expressed his satisfaction with Watson’s return to Gladiators as a coach and expressed his desire to bring Kevin Pietersen back into the fold. “The old family of Quetta Gladiators has started coming together again. Pietersen should also come with Quetta Gladiators in some role,” he said.

Quetta Gladiators’ PSL 9 squad includes Jason Roy, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammad Wasim. PSL 9 is scheduled to be held in four cities — Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi — with the final set to take place at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on March 18.

As in the previous edition, PSL 9 will be held in two legs, with Multan Cricket Stadium and Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting 14 matches between them from February 17 to 27. The action then moves to Rawalpindi’s Pindi Cricket Stadium and Karachi’s National Bank Stadium, where 16 matches will be held from February 28 to March 12. The event will then conclude in Karachi for the playoffs.