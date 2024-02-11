Andrew Novak, record-setting Nick Taylor tied for Phoenix Open lead

MIAMI: After Canadian Nick Taylor delivered a brilliant first-round 60, Andrew Novak shot a second-round 65 and the two finished Friday tied for the lead at the weather-affected WM Phoenix Open Friday in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Nick Taylor of Canada plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 9, 2024. — AFP

Taylor, whose 11-under opening round tied the course mark at TPC Scottsdale, began his second round just 40 minutes after completing Round 1 and shot a 1-under 70. He and Novak are at 12-under 130, two shots clear of the field.

More than half the field did not complete their second round when play was suspended due to darkness. The second round will resume Saturday morning.

Taylor was realistic after his pedestrian second round following the dynamic 60.

“Yeah, it’s weird feeling disappointed after a 70, but this morning was pretty hard to follow up,” he said. “Didn’t hit it great off the tee this afternoon, so I was grinding a little bit early on, but held it together, made some kind of key up-and-downs early on and it was nice to finish the round under par.

“But this morning was obviously pretty special to make all those putts and shoot 60.”

The last player to card a 60 at the Phoenix Open was Phil Mickelson in 2013.

Novak was pleased to have completed 1 1/2 rounds in one day but was feeling the effects. “I’m pretty tired right now -- 27 (holes) was a lot, especially in the mud,” he said. “It’s pretty sloppy walking around out there.”

The unique atmosphere created by the large crowds served to boost Novak.

“You’ve just got to embrace the fans,” he said. “You can’t really fight it. They’re out there. They’re going to be there. You play to them, and you let them give you the energy to keep you going.”

Among others to finish their second rounds, Maverick McNealy shot a 4-under 67 on the heels of his first-round 65 to finish alone in third at 10 under.