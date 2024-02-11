New PTF chief Aisam vows to lift standard of Pakistan tennis

ISLAMABAD: The newly-elected President of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), Aisam ul Haq Qureshi, announced on Saturday that bringing international circuit events to Pakistan and making the National Tennis Centre (NTC) more result-producing will be among his top priorities.

Pakistan's Tennis superstar Aisamul Haq gestures in this image on September 16, 2023. — Facebook/Aisam ul Haq Qureshi

Aisam was elected as PTF president through a split verdict where in the House of 15, eight voted in his favour. Little known in the tennis circuit Maj General Asghar Nawaz [R] received seven votes. Lt.Col. Zia Uddin Tufail [R] Zia secured eight votes against seven bagged by Major Suleman Junaid,

A well-known referee Arif Qureshi got nine votes for the post of treasurer against six received by Umar Farooq.

The House elected the new office-bearers for the four years in office.

“I have decided to contest the PTF presidential election with a purpose and that is to bring Pakistan tennis to par with international standards. Though it is a long way ahead, once we succeed in professionally establishing the base, things will get better.”

Aisam said though Pakistan has kept on hosting international junior events like the one starting from Sunday, there is a need to organize ATP and Future Tournaments also. “Our top players required exposure of playing against the best around. Unless and until we give them that exposure, the overall standard will not improve. Davis Cup alone would not be enough, organizing international events regularly would improve the standard of top players.” He said that he had a full roadmap in mind. “I have international connections following years of international circuit exposure. I would try to bring the best deal for Pakistan to build the future of Pakistan tennis.”

He thanked the House for reposing trust in him. “I am thankful to the House for giving me the mandate to serve the game of tennis for the next four years.

Results of PT elections:

President: Aisam ul Haq Qureshi 8 Votes, Maj General Asghar Nawaz [R] 7 Votes.

Secretary: Lt.Col.Zia Uddin Tufail [R] 8 Votes Major Suleman Junaid 7 votes.