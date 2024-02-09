‘Anti-PTF campaign lamented’

KARACHI: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has termed the “anti-PTF campaign by some people in the media” most unfortunate in the light of “many achievements by the federation”.

The logo of PTF can be seen in this image. — Facebook/Pakistan Tennis Federation

During the latest Annual General Meeting of the federation, the house was told that some tennis enthusiasts have been indulging in “anti-PTF campaigns” without any plausible reasons on one pretext or the other.

“This is the most unfortunate in light of the many achievements by the federation and praise it received at national and international levels,” stated the federation. Secretary PTF Gul Rehman said that some elements without any reason on one pretext or the other indulged in malicious propaganda against PTF management and officials directly or indirectly by calling them non-professionals.

“The use of such unwarranted, unpalatable, unsophisticated and unbecoming language through their friends and moles in press and social media must stop forthwith,” said Gul.