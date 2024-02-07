PTF concerned over violations in national events

KARACHI: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has showed concerns over the violations of the advisories and SOPS in national ranking tournaments by organisers.

An aerial view shows tennis fields. — Facebook/Pakistan Tennis Federation

President PTF during the latest Annual General Meeting of the federation informed the house that violations of the advisories and SOPS of PTF by some of the associations pertaining to the conduct of the national ranking tournaments continued in 2023.

“PTF has been receiving complaints for quite some time, and we repeatedly cautioned the respective organising bodies. Such violations bring a bad name to the game and are unacceptable.

“Associations responsible are advised again to ensure proper conduct of events, and follow disciplinary procedures, failing which, the PTF will have to initiate strict action, including possible cancellation of specific events and not awarding further national ranking tournaments under the circumstances,” stated the President PTF.

He also discussed activities and achievements of the affiliated units and showed disappointment over the fact that Sindh Tennis Association, Balochistan Tennis Association, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association have not been able to conduct any national ranking tournament for a long time.

“This is a matter of great concern. This aspect should be given priority in 2024,” directed the president, adding that some high-profile events like Khyber Cup, CJCSC and Chairman POF Wah national ranking tournaments should also be reactivated.

President PTF also directed M Haroon, the representative of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, to reactivate their national ranking tournament.

During the meeting, Secretary Islamabad Tennis Association Arif Qureshi suggested that senior and junior ranking tournaments should be separately held in order to discover better talent.

Zia-u-din Tufail, representative of Punjab Lawn Tennis Association, advised that some mechanism should be worked out so that all the units could arrange national ranking tournaments.