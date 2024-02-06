Egypt sacks head coach after disappointing Cup of Nations

CAIRO: Rui Vitoria has been sacked as Egypt head coach after the African football giants hopes of a record-extending eighth Africa Cup of Nations triumph were dashed last week, the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) announced.
In a statement, the EFA board of directors “thanked Portuguese manager Rui Vitoria and his staff,” adding it was “reviewing foreign coaches’ resumes”.
In the interim, former al-Ahly coach Mohamed Youssef would take charge of the national side, who were knocked out of
the competition last week in a dramatic penalty shoot-out against the Democratic Republic of Congo.
PARIS: French investigators have opened a legal probe into the pay of Paris Olympics chief organiser Tony Estanguet, a...
LONDON: Pep Guardiola said Phil Foden is enjoying his best season at Manchester City after the England...
TOKYO: Lionel Messi said on Tuesday his leg injury was “getting better” but the World Cup-winning captain could...
RABAT: Walid Regragui will continue as Morocco coach in spite of their Africa Cup of Nations failure, the national...
ABIDJAN: Ademola Lookman has stolen the limelight from star man Victor Osimhen on Nigeria´s run to the Africa Cup of...
DOHA: Iran defender Saeid Ezatolahi has questioned the appointment of a Kuwaiti referee for their Asian Cup semi-final...