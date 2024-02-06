Egypt sacks head coach after disappointing Cup of Nations

CAIRO: Rui Vitoria has been sacked as Egypt head coach after the African football giants hopes of a record-extending eighth Africa Cup of Nations triumph were dashed last week, the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) announced.

Egypt's coach Rui Vitoria speaks during a press conference at the Laurent Pokou stadium in San Pedro on January 27, 2024. — AFP

In a statement, the EFA board of directors “thanked Portuguese manager Rui Vitoria and his staff,” adding it was “reviewing foreign coaches’ resumes”.

In the interim, former al-Ahly coach Mohamed Youssef would take charge of the national side, who were knocked out of

the competition last week in a dramatic penalty shoot-out against the Democratic Republic of Congo.