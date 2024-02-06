Iftikhar supports Shaheen’s captaincy

LAHORE: All-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed has said Shaheen Shah Afridi has the potential to be a good captain.
Speaking to the media, he said that with time Shaheen’s captaincy skills would further improve. He said Shaheen is currently gaining experience in leading the team.
Iftikhar emphasised the importance of finding the best combination for success in the upcoming T20 World Cup. He stressed that a well-balanced team is crucial for delivering a strong performance on the global stage.
Acknowledging the significance of the PSL preceding the T20 World Cup, Iftikhar said that the PSL experience would be valuable for players, providing them with the ideal preparation for the prestigious tournament.
