Iftikhar supports Shaheen’s captaincy

LAHORE: All-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed has said Shaheen Shah Afridi has the potential to be a good captain.

Pakistan fast-bowler Shaheen Afridi (C) celebrates the wicket of England's Alex Hales with teammates during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket final match between England and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). — AFP/File

Speaking to the media, he said that with time Shaheen’s captaincy skills would further improve. He said Shaheen is currently gaining experience in leading the team.

Iftikhar emphasised the importance of finding the best combination for success in the upcoming T20 World Cup. He stressed that a well-balanced team is crucial for delivering a strong performance on the global stage.

Acknowledging the significance of the PSL preceding the T20 World Cup, Iftikhar said that the PSL experience would be valuable for players, providing them with the ideal preparation for the prestigious tournament.