T20 WC tickets in high demand

KARACHI: Excitement for the historic ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 being held in the West Indies and USA from 1-29 June is building with 1.2 million ticket applications received in the first 48 hours of the public ballot.

The poster of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. — ICC

Applications have come from 126 countries, showing the global appeal of the event, but it is locals in the Americas where demand has been strongest, with over 900,000 ticket applications from fans residing within the USA and West Indies.

The ballot is not a first-come first-served system and fans applying before the seven-day window closes at 23h59 Antigua Standard Time on 7 February 2024 will still have an equal chance of obtaining tickets.

Entering the ballot at tickets.t20worldcup.com.will give fans the best chance to get tickets to all the matches they want and be part of the biggest cricket carnival ever.

Remaining tickets not reserved in the ballot will go on general sale after the ballot period is closed and these will be sold on a first come, first served basis at tickets.t20worldcup.com on 22 February.

Tickets to all 55 matches are accessibly priced to entice both cricket enthusiasts and new fans to the sport. Prices start at just US$6 and over 260,000 tickets will be on sale across the group stage, Super Eight and semi-finals for US$25 and under.

ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley said: “The initial applications for tickets indicate strong demand for tickets to the first ICC event co-hosted by West Indies and USA.

T20 cricket is a growth vehicle to bring new fans to the sport and it is reassuring to see a large majority of applications coming from the Americas, reflecting the excitement of fans in the region to see world class cricket.