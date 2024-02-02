Inter and Juve face off in Serie A title showdown

MILAN: Inter Milan and Juventus' Serie A title credentials will on the line on Sunday as two giants of Italian football face off in a San Siro showdown.
Holding a one-point lead and a game in hand, Inter will have more than 70,000 fans roaring them on at a “Derby of Italy” which could define their season.
Simone Inzaghi´s side have been the country´s best since the start of the season and are rightly looking down on the rest of the league with comfortably the best attack and best defence.
Inter have collected 54 points from their 21 matches, just two fewer than reigning champions Napoli had at the same stage last season before running away with a historic Scudetto.
As a reward Inzaghi gave his players two days off after last weekend´s 1-0 win at Fiorentina “as they deserve it”.
Juve have proven extremely hard to shake off, a team which has the knack of getting results regardless of performances.
