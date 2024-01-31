NCL set to transform cricket scene in America

DUBAI: In a groundbreaking development for cricket enthusiasts in the United States, the newly established National Cricket League (NCL) is gearing up to become the country’s first sanctioned international cricket league.

The National Cricket League (NCL) logo can be seen on July 14, 2023. — Facebook/National Cricket League

Azhar Qasmi, the driving force behind NCL and its Chief Executive, addressed the media at a press conference here to unveil the league. With six cricket teams set to participate, the NCL promises to blend thrilling T20 cricket with entertainment extravaganzas featuring popular Pakistani, Indian, and other South Asian film stars during intervals.

Owners of two NCL teams, Tariq Nizami (Los Angeles Legends) and Mujahid Anwar (Dallas Wolves), joined Qasmi at the press conference. They expressed confidence in their teams, with hopes of clinching victory in America’s inaugural international T20 league.

Qasmi said that cricket fans in America will witness stars from Pakistan and India in action. He noted that the league gains additional significance as it aligns with the T20 World Cricket Cup festival scheduled to take place in America this year, ensuring heightened attention.

Acknowledging the support from American government officials, Qasmi revealed that high-ranking authorities, including the governor of Texas, have shown great enthusiasm for the league. Various permits for the tournament have been swiftly issued, prompting Azhar to express gratitude to the American authorities.

Nizami, owner of the Los Angeles Legends, reminisced about the historic cricket match organised in Los Angeles in 1988 under the leadership of Imran Khan and Sunil Gavaskar. Nizami looks forward to a renewed cricketing spectacle with a new set of stars. He disclosed that cricket legend Wayne Richard has been appointed as the head coach and mentor of Team Los Angeles. Anwar, owner of the Dallas Wolves, shared his optimism for an extraordinary cricket festival in America. Anwar revealed plans for a dedicated cricket stadium in Dallas, Texas, capable of accommodating 5,000 cricket fans. He expressed hope that the Dallas stadium would soon host international matches.