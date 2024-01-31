Sohail criticises appointment of inexperienced individuals in PCB

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Aamer Sohail has raised concerns about the recent leadership changes within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), criticising the appointment of individuals lacking sports management experience.
Sohail, speaking to local media, expressed his dissatisfaction with decisions made by inexperienced figures in the PCB, asserting that their lack of expertise is adversely affecting Pakistani cricket.
Sohail said that the turmoil in Pakistan cricket stems from individuals seeking positions on the cricket board for personal gain, lacking the necessary experience to effectively run a sporting body. He proposed the formation of a committee or sports council tasked with providing guidance to sports governing bodies for improved operations.
RIYADH: Luis Suarez bagged his maiden goal for Inter Miami and Lionel Messi scored a penalty but it was not enough to...
ABIDJAN: Hosts Ivory Coast stunned Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday, knocking out the reigning champions...
DUBAI: In a groundbreaking development for cricket enthusiasts in the United States, the newly established National...
ABIDJAN: Seemingly dead, buried and completely humiliated just a few days ago, Ivory Coast´s Africa Cup of Nations...
LONDON: Eddie Howe says Newcastle´s Saudi owners will act as “guardians of the club´s future” rather than splash...
LONDON: Mikel Arteta has slammed reports he was ready to quit Arsenal to become Barcelona manager as “fake...