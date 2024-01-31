Sohail criticises appointment of inexperienced individuals in PCB

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Aamer Sohail has raised concerns about the recent leadership changes within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), criticising the appointment of individuals lacking sports management experience.

This screengrab shows former Pakistan captain Aamir Sohail speaking on his YouTube channel on January 6, 2022. — Youtube/Aamir Sohail

Sohail, speaking to local media, expressed his dissatisfaction with decisions made by inexperienced figures in the PCB, asserting that their lack of expertise is adversely affecting Pakistani cricket.

Sohail said that the turmoil in Pakistan cricket stems from individuals seeking positions on the cricket board for personal gain, lacking the necessary experience to effectively run a sporting body. He proposed the formation of a committee or sports council tasked with providing guidance to sports governing bodies for improved operations.