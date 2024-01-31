ITA sends nominations of Asghar, Zia, Arif for PTF elections

KARACHI: Islamabad Tennis Association has sent the nominations of Asghar Nawaz, Zia ud Din, and Arif Qureshi for the positions of President, Secretary, and Treasure, respectively, to Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) for its elections for the term 2024-28.

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Logo can be seen in this image — Facebook/Pakistan Tennis Federation

According to the schedule of the elections, the last date of nominations is February 2 and the PTF will perform the scrutiny of the candidates by the 5th and display the final list of the candidates by the 7th. The elections will be held on February 10 to elect the President, Secretary, and Treasurer of the Federation for the next term.

Asghar Nawaz has served as the Chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Earthquake Reconstruction & Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA), and Director General National Logistics Corporation (NLC).

Zia Uddin is a national color holder in tennis and remained inter-services and army champion for ten years. He was national junior champion. Arif Qureshi was one of the Vice Presidents of PTF and currently he is Secretary General of Islamabad Tennis Association. He has vast experience of running tennis affairs in the country.

“We have a forward looking comprehensive approach to transform Pakistan tennis, through a cutting edge development regime and robust financial mechanism,” said Zia while talking to ‘The News’. He added that they had the support of 10 out of 15 affiliated units of PTF as their agenda is to focus on the development of tennis that is stagnant for years. “We aim to focus on our young players. We want to develop our players and address their grievances in the best possible way,” said Zia.