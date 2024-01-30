Arshad training to achieve top fitness

LAHORE: Pakistan’s premier javelin thrower and world silver medallist Arshad Nadeem has been undergoing training and rehab here at the Punjab Stadium for the last two and a half weeks.

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem competes in the men's javelin throw final during the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest on August 27, 2023. — AFP

This correspondent recently saw Arshad training. He was absolutely determined to achieve top fitness and then press for a medal in the Paris Olympics.

His coach Salman Butt told ‘The News’ on Monday that Arshad is undergoing “full training”.

“He is doing whatever he can,” he said.

Asked how strong mentally Arshad seems, Butt said: “He is upto the expectations.”

The authorities have planned to send him to England for right knee treatment and Butt said that he will fly out very soon.

“He will be able to go to England in a week,” he said.

“After undergoing treatment in England he will return to undergo rehab for two to three weeks in Pakistan. He will then go to South Africa to get training for five weeks. He will then return home and will undergo one and a half month training here. He will then go to Europe to feature in two to three meets before he gets ready for the Olympics,” Butt revealed. Asked if Arshad would undergo a knee surgery in England, Butt said it is not yet known.

“England-based Dr Bajwa has planned the things and he will share with us. I will also accompany him on England tour for Arshad’s right knee treatment and I will be with him when there is any participation in international meets. I will not go with him to South Africa. You know it is important to accompany him when he undergoes treatment as he will need help. Previously I was not with him when he flew to England for surgery,” Butt said. Asked whether he would receive training in South Africa from the coach who had trained Arshad and Yasir Sultan for two months in the past Butt said it had not been decided.

“It is not yet decided from which coach he will receive training. It depends on the availability. Anyone who is available will train Arshad. It’s a good training destination as javelin throwers from all over the world come there,” he said.

Arshad developed right knee injury during the 34th National Games held in Quetta in May 2023. It forced him to skip the Asian Championship in Bangkok.