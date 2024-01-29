Zone-II Whites, Zone-I Whites in quarters

KARACHI: Zone-II Whites and Zone-I Whites moved into quarter-finals of A S Natural Stone U-19 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament.

This representational image shows a kookaburra ball and a cricket bat. — APP/File

Zone-II Whites won all their matches in Group C, while Zone-I Whites came second in the group.

Summarised Scores:

Zone-II Whites beat Zone-VI Blues by 171 runs at Young Fighter Ground. Zone-II Whites 249/6 in 45 overs. Iftikhar 60 7x4 1x6, Abdullah Waleed 52 6x4 not out, Aun Abbas 48 4x4, Muhammad Danish 33, Muhammad Shehryar 23, Burair Ali 20. Syed Suleman 2/34.

Zone-VI Blues 78 all out in 24.2 overs. Abdul Sami 26. Waheed Khan 4/23, Muhammad Ayan 3/16, Adnan Ansari 2/10.