Zone-II Whites, Zone-I Whites in quarters

KARACHI: Zone-II Whites and Zone-I Whites moved into quarter-finals of A S Natural Stone U-19 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament.
Zone-II Whites won all their matches in Group C, while Zone-I Whites came second in the group.
Summarised Scores:
Zone-II Whites beat Zone-VI Blues by 171 runs at Young Fighter Ground. Zone-II Whites 249/6 in 45 overs. Iftikhar 60 7x4 1x6, Abdullah Waleed 52 6x4 not out, Aun Abbas 48 4x4, Muhammad Danish 33, Muhammad Shehryar 23, Burair Ali 20. Syed Suleman 2/34.
Zone-VI Blues 78 all out in 24.2 overs. Abdul Sami 26. Waheed Khan 4/23, Muhammad Ayan 3/16, Adnan Ansari 2/10.
BARCELONA: Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said he will quit his role at the end of the season after the team´s title...
BERLIN: Bayer Leverkusen were held to a goalless draw at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday as their lead...
BRISBANE: Injured pace bowler Shamar Joseph produced a stunning spell of fast bowling to lead his side to one of the...
DOHA: Jesus Casas warned his Iraq side they must be “perfect” against Jordan and pledged to go on the attack in...
DOHA: Australia set up a tasty Asian Cup quarter-final clash against South Korea or Saudi Arabia with a 4-0 win over a...
LOS ANGELES: Matthieu Pavon rattled in a birdie putt at the 72nd hole to win the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey...