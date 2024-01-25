Aisam strong contender for PTF president slot

ISLAMABAD: Tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi has emerged as a strong contender for the post of president Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) in upcoming elections scheduled to be held on February 10.

Pakistan's Tennis superstar Aisam ul Haq gestures in this image on September 16, 2023. — Facebook/Aisam ul Haq Qureshi

Following the permission sought from the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), sitting PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan has convened a meeting of the PTF Council on 10th February, 2024 to elect the president, secretary, and treasurer of the tennis federation for the next four-year term. The schedule of the elections is as below: Nominations will be received at the PTF office by 2nd February; Scrutiny of the candidates by 5th February; Final list of the candidates by 7th February while the elections will be held on 10th February.