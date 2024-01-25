WAPDA, SNGPL reach final of President’s Trophy

KARACHI: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) got over the line against the Higher Education Commission (HEC), winning by 109 runs.

Cricket players can be seen during the President's trophy on January 24, 2024. — Facebook/Pakistan Cricket Team

With the seventh round of the President’s Trophy Grade I 2023-24 done, SNGPL are set to face Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) in the final of the tournament starting on 27 January.

With just one game left in the tournament, Ghani Glass’s Mohammad Rameez Jnr sits at the top of the leading wicket-takers list with 42 scalps in five matches while Khan Research Laboratories’ (KRL) Abdul Faseeh has the most runs in the tournament having accumulated 637 runs in six games.

SNGPL vs HEC at State Bank Stadium, Karachi

SNGPL beat HEC by 109 runs on day four to qualify for the final of the tournament. HEC required 283 runs to win with nine wickets in the bag at the start of the day.

Skipper Saad Khan hung around in the middle and faced 149 balls to score 65 runs comprising six boundaries and two sixes before falling prey to Mubasir Khan.

Muhammad Awais Zafar (50, 77b, 5x4s, 2x6s) played well for his half-century before being dismissed by Mohammad Awais Anwar.

Opening batter, Mohammad Mohsin Khan (7, 16b) returned to bat after retiring out last evening. He was outfoxed by Shahnawaz Dahani who went onto hand a golden duck to Sohaib Sultan as well bringing HEC to 133-4.

Mohammad Ghazi Ghori (54, 97b, 6x4s) too put up resistance scoring a gutsy half-century but Dahani dismissed him as well.

Umar Lohya (12, 20b, 2x4s) and Waseem Akram’s (20 32b, 2x6s) outings were cut short after they got off to decent starts. HEC lost their last five scalps for just 53 runs.

Dahani picked up his second first-class five-wicket haul giving away 54 runs in 15 overs. Awais Anwar and Mubasir returned with two wickets each while Mohammad Ali dismissed one batter.