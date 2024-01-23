Arnold hits back at suggestions Australia too negative

DOHA: A prickly Graham Arnold hit back on Monday at suggestions that his Australia team are too defensive as the title contenders look to end the Asian Cup group stage with a bang.

Australian Association football manager Graham Arnold can be seen during a press conference. — AFP/File

The Socceroos have reached the last 16 in Qatar even before Tuesday´s final group match against Uzbekistan thanks to a 2-0 win over India and 1-0 defeat of Syria.

The stodgy Syria win came from a neat Jackson Irvine swivel and shot just before the hour -- Australia´s only shot on target all game. Syria also had one shot on target. Arnold said afterwards that "clean sheets win tournaments", but on the eve of the Uzbekistan game said that comment had been unfairly misconstrued.