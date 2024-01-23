Arnold hits back at suggestions Australia too negative

DOHA: A prickly Graham Arnold hit back on Monday at suggestions that his Australia team are too defensive as the title contenders look to end the Asian Cup group stage with a bang.
The Socceroos have reached the last 16 in Qatar even before Tuesday´s final group match against Uzbekistan thanks to a 2-0 win over India and 1-0 defeat of Syria.
The stodgy Syria win came from a neat Jackson Irvine swivel and shot just before the hour -- Australia´s only shot on target all game. Syria also had one shot on target. Arnold said afterwards that "clean sheets win tournaments", but on the eve of the Uzbekistan game said that comment had been unfairly misconstrued.
KARACHI: Former Davis Cup Captain Hameed ul Haq has said that Pakistan has a golden chance to beat India in Davis Cup...
ABIDJAN: The injured Mohamed Salah watched from the stands as Egypt played out a crazy 2-2 draw with Cape Verde at the...
LAHORE: The International Cricket Council has announced the Men’s and Women’s Teams of the Year for 2023 across...
DOHA: Petar Segrt reached into his jacket pocket with a grin and pulled out a smashed pair of glasses -- victims of...
LAHORE: Discontent is growing among Pakistan’s top cricketers regarding the Pakistan Cricket Board’s No Objection...
DOHA: Debutants Tajikistan struck twice late on to beat Lebanon 2-1 and reach the Asian Cup knockout rounds on Monday....