Bashir yet to arrive in India after visa issue

NEW DELHI: England arrived in India on Monday without Shoaib Bashir after a visa problem kept the uncapped spinner in Abu Dhabi.
The squad, who had been holding a training camp in the United Arab Emirates ahead of Thursday´s start of the first Test in Hyderabad, were already a man down after batsman Harry Brook returned home for personal reasons.
"Bash will join us hopefully tomorrow, he´s got a couple of issues with his visa coming through," said McCullum. "We´re confident on the back of the help from the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) and the Indian government that it will sort itself out pretty quickly as well.”
