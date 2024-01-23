Govt urges FIFA to ensure PFF elections by March 15

Fawad Hasan Fawad chairs a meeting. — PPI

ISLAMABAD: In a fresh reminder, the Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has called on the world football governing body to take all the necessary steps to ensure Pakistan Football Federation’s (PFF) elections by March 15 as unnecessary delay has affected football’s development in the country.

In a letter addressed to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, IPC Minister Fawad Hasan Fawad called on the world body to ensure completion of PFF’s elections by the given date. “I would urge you to take immediate note of the undue delay in completion of the process and the resultant impact on the game of football in Pakistan. It is, therefore, in the interest of everyone that the process of elections is completed well before the last extended deadline of 15th March, 2024 without any further extensions. While the government remains committed to abiding by the Charter of FIFA, it will like the Normalization Committee to complete its assigned task without any further delay.”

The minister even offered FIFA to invite all the stakeholders for one joint meeting to finalise the roadmap to transfer the powers to the elected body in Pakistan. “I would, therefore, suggest that a meeting for reviewing the work done by the Normalization Committee so far may be immediately held in Pakistan or at any other location of your choice in the presence of representatives of the government to set a clear roadmap for completing the electoral process of Pakistan Football Federation.”

The Normalization Committee (NC) on one pretext or the other has been delaying elections as its only effort has been to extend its stay in power. “As you are aware that the establishment of the Normalization Committee of the PFF was done by FIFA through its order dated 27th June, 2019. This was done after recognition of the fact that various groups were trying to take over the Federation in complete disregard of the constitution of PFF as well as the spirit of the Charter of FIFA which expects these associations to work only for promotion of the game. Unfortunately, this overriding spirit was clearly taken over by the urge of personal control and glorification at the cost of the game itself, as well as to the determinant of the interest of the vast majority of the young population of Pakistan who love this amazing game. This was followed by various extensions on the request of the Normalization Committee with the last extension up to 15 March 2024 given on 22nd June, 2023.

It is extremely unfortunate to note however, that this simple assignment has not been completed even after more than four (04) years of existence of the Normalization Committee. Instead of making any efforts to do the assigned job, the Normalization committee has tried everything which can only prolong its existence at the cost of game.”

