Emerging pace sensation Ali Raza aims high in U19 WC

LAHORE: Hailing from Sheikhupura, the budding pace talent Ali Raza is poised to make his mark on the global stage as part of Pakistan U19’s dynamic pace lineup in in South Africa.

A friend’s suggestion led Ali to Rana Naveed Cricket Academy. Under the guidance of experienced cricketers, Ali made the transition to hard-ball cricket and honed his skills. Ali’s talent caught the attention of coaches during an U16 camp at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, marking his entry into age-group cricket.

National U19 Player Ali Raza. — PCB Website

He represented Sialkot U19 in the National U19 Championship 2022-23, contributing significantly with 17 wickets in four games. Pakistan U19 assistant batting coach Muhammad Masroor played a pivotal role in Ali’s development, providing valuable guidance on refining his bowling technique and introducing variations.

The mentorship contributed to Ali’s consistent performance in domestic cricket. Ali Raza expressed confidence in the team’s preparation for the upcoming ICC U19 World Cup, highlighting the significance of the training camps leading up to the tournament.

The young pacer is eager to meet the expectations of fans and contribute to Pakistan U19’s quest for championship glory. Pakistan U19 squad: Saad Baig (captain and wicketkeeper), Ali Asfand (vice-captain), Ali Raza, Ahmad Hassan, Amir Hassan, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Haroon Arshad, Khubaib Khalil, Mohammad Zeeshan, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Muhammad Riazullah and Ubaid Shah.