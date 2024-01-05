Arshad chalks up preparation plan for Paris Olympics

LAHORE: Despite battling a knee injury, Pakistan’s star javelin thrower and world silver medallist Arshad Nadeem on Thursday gave the nation a big hope, saying that he has set his eyes on the Paris Olympics and the nation will see him in the world’s biggest event this year.

“Yes, injury is there and its treatment is also in progress. I hope that by the middle of next month I will be able to achieve top fitness and inshaAllah nation will see me in the Paris Olympics,” Arshad told ‘The News’ in an exclusive chat.

Pakistan’s star javelin thrower and world silver medallist Arshad Nadeem on September 26, 2023. — Facebook/Arshad Nadeem Olympian

“I will get five to six months which will be enough to prepare vigorously for the Olympic Games. It’s my main target as I failed to finish at the victory podium in the Tokyo Olympics,” Arshad said. “I am taking care as I want the injury to heal completely so that I do not face any problem during the Olympics,” he said. “But there is no issue. I can play even despite injury. I also played with injury in the World Championships in Hungary where I won silver medal,” said Arshad, whose injury forced him to skip the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou last summer.

He had developed this injury in the 34th National Games in Quetta last May. He then underwent rehab and was able to appear in the World Championship in Hungary where he created history for the country by becoming the first athlete to claim silver medal with a throw of 87.82 metre, just below India’s Neeraj Chopra who won gold with a throw of 88.17m.

During the event, he also qualified for the Paris Olympics. However, last year he missed the Asian Championship, Asian Games and Asian Throwing Championship because of fitness issues.

Arshad has also started training at his hometown in Mian Channu. “For the last two days I have been training here in Mian Channu. I run and have also kept equipment at my home for weight training,” said Arshad, also the Commonwealth Games record holder. He plans to resume his training and rehab at the Punjab Stadium, Lahore, in the next few days.

“I am coming to Lahore on Monday and will start full-fledged rehab and training there inshaAllah. I also plan to feature in an international event before the Olympics,” Arshad said.

He will be handled by his coach Salman Butt. Arshad’s personal best throw is 90.18 metre which he managed at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022.

The javelin throw event in the Paris Olympics will be held at the France’s biggest venue Stade de France. The qualifying round will be held on August 6 with the final to be conducted on August 8. Arshad finished fifth in the Tokyo Olympics with a throw of 84.62m in the final. He had topped his group in the qualifying round with a throw of 85.16m.