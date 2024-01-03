National Junior Under-17 Snooker Championship begins today

LAHORE: The 2nd National Junior Under-17 Snooker Championship, featuring 15 cueists from four provinces and Islamabad, will explode into action here at the PSB Coaching Centre on Wednesday (today).

Representational image. — Facebook/Snooker News

The three-day event is being organised by the Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association (PBSA) and hosted by the Billiards and Snooker Association of Punjab.

On the first day on Wednesday, league matches will be held to be followed by quarter-finals on Thursday (tomorrow). The semi-finals and the final will be conducted on Friday. The winner of the event will represent Pakistan in the 2024 IBSF World Under-17 Snooker Championship depending on the availability of funds with the PBSA.

The winner will be handed over a purse of Rs40,000 with the runner-up to go away with Rs20,000. The losing semi-finalists will get Rs10,000 each while Rs5000 will be given to the cueist who manages the highest break.

The cueists have been clubbed in four different groups with the two top in each pool progressing to the quarter-finals.