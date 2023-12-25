Ananda College Colombo team to play one-day, T20 in Lahore

LAHORE: Ananda College Colombo cricket team arrived here on Sunday night to play one-day and T20 series against different teams here at various venues. They were scheduled to land here in the afternoon but the flight was delayed.

The visitors will play a three-match one-day series against three different oppositions while they will play a three-match T20 series against CICAS.

A representational image of a hard ball. — Unsplash/File

The T20 series is called the Pak-Lanka Friendship School Cup. The series is being organised by the Milkar Pakistan Foundation. As per details in the opener of the three-match one-day series Ananda College Colombo will face Punjab University here at the Punjab University ground on Monday (today).

On Tuesday (tomorrow) Ananda will meet Government Islamia College (GIC) at the DHA Phase 6 Stadium. On Wednesday in their last one-day game Ananda College Colombo will meet Royal Club at Rifah University Raiwand Road. Ananda College squad: Deunugalge Shrada Jayarathna, Mahamarakka La Manage, Bulathsinhalage Sanuga Aken Perera, Mawelaga Pamith Kumarathunga, Pepiliyawala Arachchige Lithma Anish Perera, Dhanathissa Idippili Pathiranage, Malwana Bentara Nathan Kamesh, Hakmana Hewage Nethsara, Sellaperuma Danindu Chirath Dewmina, Fernando Payagalage Gaviru Sanvidu, Batugahage Dasiyh Pasan, Ranasinghe Patikiri Koralalage, Samarawick Rama Liyanagei, Deunugalge Lakmal Prasanna Jayarathna, Dewapura Ishan Sanjaya Jayarathna, Perera Vinosh Udayanaga, Perera Pamadura Priyantha, Jettiarach Chilage Kumara, Vitharamalage Anarathunga