Favourites shine in 2000 Guineas, Christmas Cup

LAHORE: Lahore Race Club’s winter meeting witnessed a day of mixed fortunes on Sunday, where established favourites like Jim And Tonic and Bambino reigned supreme in the 2000 Guineas and Christmas Cup, respectively, while underdogs and flukes sprang captivating upsets.

Jim And Tonic lived up to its billing, romping to victory in the prestigious 2000 Guineas. Leisure Trip took second spot, while Last Emperor surprised many with a late surge to third.

In the Christmas Cup, Bambino not only triumphed but also rewrote history, setting a new 1300 meters record with a scintillating time of 1:17 1/5. Sincere Approach and Acknowledge, both considered longshots, delighted the crowd with a second and third-place finish, respectively.

The day wasn’t just about favourites. In the opening race, Mafnood JR cruised to a predictable victory, followed by Champion Prince. However, Land Cruiser snatched third place in a surprise move.

The second race saw Kuwait Currency, considered a fluke pick, upset the applecart by pushing favourite Yes Commander to second. Salaar completed the podium, adding another unexpected twist.

The surprises continued in the third race when Emerging Star, hugging the rails, snatched victory from heavily favored Shobika. Mumraiz Love, hoping for second, had to settle for third.

The fourth race was a thriller, with Arrogate edging out Sanwali Saloni in a final dash. Flirty Kiss even leapfrogged several contenders to grab third, sending shockwaves through the crowd.

In the remaining races, favourites enjoyed varying degrees of success. Bambino, as predicted, dominated the Christmas Cup, but the times clocked by Sincere Approach (second) and Acknowledge (third) were unexpected delights.