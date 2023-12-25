SNGPL crush PTV, KRL edge Ghani Glass

KARACHI: SNGPL beat PTV by 8 wickets on the third day of the second round of the President Trophy while KRL defeated Ghani Glas by one wicket after an exciting contest here on Sunday.

SNGPL leg-spinner Arif Yaqoob took ten wickets in his first first-class match. On the third day of the match at the UBL Sports Complex, the PTV team started their second innings with 66 runs for no loss but were bowled out for 189 runs.

This still shows a moment during a match between SNGPL beat PTV on December 24, 2023. — X/@TheRealPCBMedia

The duo added 130 runs for the first wicket but after that no batsman could match the bowling of leg-spinner Arif Yaqoob who took 6 wickets for 80 runs. SNGPL had a target of 83 runs to win the match which they achieved with the loss of 2 wickets.

Sahibzada Farhan scored 51 runs with the help of four fours and four sixes. KRL beat Ghani Glas by one wicket at the State Bank Sports Complex. KRL scored 123 runs required for victory at the loss of 9 wickets. Kashif Ali led his team to victory by scoring 30 runs without getting out.

Ghulam Mudassar took 4 wickets for 32 and Niaz Khan also got 4 wickets for 61 runs. In third match WAPDA were given a target of 220 runs to win the match against Higher Education at the National Bank Stadium. At the end of the game, they had scored 114 runs for 4 wickets. Umar Akmal was not out at 61 runs. Mohammad Junaid took 3 wickets by giving 44 runs.

WAPDA need 106 more runs to win with 6 wickets remaining. Earlier, the Higher Education Commission started their second innings with 111 runs for 2 wickets and the whole team added 172 runs and were bowled out for 283 runs.

Ghazi Ghori scored 110 runs with the help of 17 fours. Mohsin Khan got out after scoring 60 runs while Owais Zafar scored 57 runs. Irfanullah Shah and Iftikhar Ahmed took 3 wickets each.