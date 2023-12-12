Asad Shafiq calls it a day

KARACHI: Pakistan Test middle-order batsman, who holds the record for most centuries at number six position, has announced retirement from all forms of cricket.

He is likely to take up a position as a selector soon. Asad, 37, made his debut in 2010 against South Africa and was an important part of the middle order for most of the next decade. He announced his decision to retire after leading Karachi Whites to the National T20 title, beating Abbottabad in the final in Karachi.

Asad Shafiq receives a loving sendoff from his fellow cricketers. —x/ iShaheenAfridi

He will play three games for SNGPL in the Patron’s Trophy, however. Shafiq scored 4660 runs at an average of 38.19 in his 77 Tests, scoring 12 centuries, nine of which came while batting at No6.

He says he is no longer feeling as excited about the game as he used to. “I’m no longer feeling that excitement and passion that I did when I first started playing the game,” he said. “I wanted to thank all those who have helped me through my career.

“After being dropped in 2020 I kept on playing domestic cricket for three years in the hope of getting another crack at the Pakistan team. But before the start of this season, I had decided this would be my last season because I felt that closing in on 38 years of age this was time to retire instead of people telling me to step down.” —with input from agencies