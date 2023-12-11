PCB plans PSL across four cities

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to host the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine in four cities: Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi. There had been reports that the ninth edition of the PSL would be hosted either in the UAE or the USA. But now the PCB has decided to host the league at four venues across Pakistan.
The proposed schedule outlines that the first match is set to kick off on February 19 in Lahore.
However, franchises have raised concerns about the cold weather and potential fog situations affecting team activities, said sources. Franchises also expressed reservations about hosting the final in Karachi on March 19. Multan Sultans have proposed hosting the final at the Multan Cricket Stadium, confident in their ability to attract a substantial audience, said sources.
