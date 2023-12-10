Army win National Table Tennis titles

LAHORE: Army on Saturday lifted the titles of both men’s and women’s team events of the 59th National Table Tennis Championship being held here at the multipurpose hall at Nishtar Park.

In both the finals Army defeated WAPDA. In the men’s final Army downed WAPDA 3-1 to lift the coveted title.

A representational image of a table tennis racket and a ball. — Unsplash/File

In the first match of the final Army’s Shah Khan defeated Hafeez-ur-Rehman of WAPDA 3-2 with the set score being 12-14, 4-11, 11-5, 11-5, 11-8.

However WAPDA levelled the score 1-1 when seasoned Asim Qureshi defeated Haseeb Khwaja of WAPDA 3-1 with the set score of 11-6, 11-8, 8-11, 13-11.

Army once again took lead when Faizan Zahoor defeated Hamza Akbar 3-1 with the game score being 11-8, 11-5, 9-11, 11-5. Meanwhile in the women’s team event final Army defeated WAPDA 3-0 to lift the crown.