Storm cuts short Pakistan warm-up ahead of Australia Tests

CANBERRA: Pakistan´s only warm-up match ahead of their three-Test series against Australia was cut short Saturday after a freak storm prevented further play.
The Prime Minister´s XI trailed the tourists by 24 runs at 367-4 on day three of the four-day fixture when an electrical storm lashed Canberra late Friday.
It blew the covers off the Manuka Oval pitch, exposing it to rain, with the umpires abandoning the clash as a draw without any further action on Saturday.
The decision denied Australia´s Matt Renshaw the chance to build on his unbeaten 136 in the race to replace opener David Warner when he quits Test cricket.
Pakistan had declared at 391-9 on the back of skipper Shan Masood´s 201 not out.
The first Test starts in Perth on Thursday before moving to Melbourne and then Sydney, where 37-year-old Warner has indicated he plans to draw the curtain on his long Test career.
