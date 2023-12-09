Zeeshan delighted at six-wicket haul

ISLAMABAD: Tall, broad-shouldered Mohammad Zeeshan (6-19), who became the second Pakistan junior pace bowler to pick six wickets in an under-19 match against another country, was delighted at achieving the landmark.

Zeeshan is the second Pakistani to have done that after Shaheen Shah Afridi who picked 6 for 13 representing Pakistan juniors.

“I am delighted to know that I am the second Pakistan bowler after Shaheen Shah to have achieved the landmark. I am more excited to have helpe the team win the Junior Asia Cup match against Nepal,” he said.

The pacer said that he tried to bowl at a good line and length. “That helped me a lot. I kept the ball at a good length and made the batsmen play each delivery. That ultimately fetched me wickets. I am thankful to Allah Almighty for helping our team win the match with ease.”