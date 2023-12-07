ISA ‘welcomes’ pause in Olympics works at Tahiti venue

PARIS: The International Surf Association (ISA) said on Wednesday it welcomed the decision by authorities to suspend work on the venue in Tahiti for the Paris Olympics events.
Work has been put on hold after damage was done to coral during tests last week, raising the prospect of the Pacific island being stripped of its hosting rights.
A new judges´ tower had been planned to replace the current wooden structure for the surfing competitions at the Games, taking place between July 27-30.
“The French Polynesian government has taken the decision to pause all further testing and preparations to draw lessons following the incident on the reef,” the ISA said on social media. “The ISA was saddened and surprised to see that a test undertaken by the French Polynesian government resulted in the coral reef at Teahupo´o being damaged by a barge. —AFP
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan tennis gets encouraging news as President PTF Senator Salim Saifullah Khan has been named on the...
ISLAMABAD: Abdullah Shafique showered praise on captain Shan Maood for playing a composed and confident innings,...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan got off to an encouraging start in the Junior World Cup Hockey by pulling off an exciting draw...
LAHORE: Four hundred and eighty five international players from 22 countries have registered for the HBL PSL 2024...
DHAKA: Spinners Mehidy Hasan and Taijul Islam shared five wickets between them to help Bangladesh claw their way back...
KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators, the 2019 PSL champions, have roped in star former Australian allrounder Shane Watson as...