PTF President on two ITF committees

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan tennis gets encouraging news as President PTF Senator Salim Saifullah Khan has been named on the ITF Task Force for Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup Committee.

The ITF announced committees’ formation Wednesday according to which three Pakistanis were named in different set ups. Senator Salim Saifullah Khan has been named on the ITF Task Force for Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup Committee, responsible for handling thorny issues confronting the two major ITF brands.

President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Senator Salim Saifullah Khan. — APP/File

“I am really obliged to the ITF President David Haggerty, and the Board for reposing trust in me. I will make my best efforts to justify my appointment,” Salim Saifullah Khan said. Former Davis Cup player Asim Shafik has been appointed on the ITF Coaches Commission with Mohammad Ali Murtaza, nephew of former President PTF Syed Dilawar Abbas being appointed on the ITF Committee for Juniors tennis.

“It is indeed a matter of great pride and honour for Pakistan and also for the Pakistan Tennis Federation, that the services of Pakistani officials have been recognized at such a highest level for the first time in the history of PTF,” PTF President said.