Abdullah showers praise on Shan

ISLAMABAD: Abdullah Shafique showered praise on captain Shan Maood for playing a composed and confident innings, helping Pakistan to take early charge of the four-day side match against Australian PM XI in Canberra.

Shan, who turned up at the crease following early fall of Imamul Haq, reached 156 not out as Pakistan reached 324 for 6 at the draw of stumps on the opening day. “Captain played really well, making it a Pakistan day at the end. His innings has helped Pakistan reach a comfortable position going into the second day.

Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique watches the ball after playing a shot during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup ODI match between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad on October 14, 2023. — AFP

He is expected to continue with the same vein on the second day. Hopefully, we would be in a position to raise a competitive total in the first innings,” Abdullah said.Pakistan team opener revealed that there was a lot of swing in the wickets early on. “However, it faded away with time and playing shots was much easier later in the day. The outfield was too slow, resulting in less boundaries.”

He hoped to restrict the Australian PM to a low total. “We have some quality pacers and efforts would be made to restrict the local team to a low total,” he said. Abdullah rued missing a good chance of making an impact. “Obviously, I missed a chance of playing a big innings even after settling down at the wicket. I would try to make up for the loss in the second innings as heading into the Test after playing a solid innings always helps your case.”