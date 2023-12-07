Rayan, Mamoon move into KL Junior Open pre-quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Rayan Zaman and Mamoon Khan moved into the pre-quarterfinals of the REDtone 15th KL Junior Open in Malaysia on Wednesday.

Rayan defeated Malaysia’s Shahid Mohammed Liang 11-2, 11-3, 113 in the first round and beat Malaysia’s Navin Nath Krishant 11-2, 11-1, 11-3 in the second round.

Now, he is up against Choong Mickson of Malaysia in the pre-quarterfinals in the under-9 category. In the under-13 category, Mamoon Khan beat Loo Jayden from Malaysia 11-4, 11-6, 5-11, 11-3 in the first round and defeated Alif Rizqi from Malaysia 11-5, 11-2, 11-0 in the second round.

Now, he is drawn against Guhanesh Raam from Malaysia in the pre-quarterfinals. In the under-19 category, unseeded Kumail Tariq got bye in the first round and now he will face 5/8 seed Kanta Ito from Japan in the second round.