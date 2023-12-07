National Clay Shooting from Dec 10-16

KARACHI: National Clay Shooting Championship will be held at PN Shooting Range, Karsaz here from December 10-16.

According to the announcement by National Rifle Association of Pakistan, three shotgun events will be played in the championship.

The events are Skeet, Trap and Double Trap in both individual and team categories. Teams from Army, Navy, PAF, four provinces, Islamabad, HEC, and Wapda are to participate in the event.

Sindh Rifle Association is the organiser of the championship, which is part of the preparations of national shooters for international events in Kuwait and Qatar. “The championship will help our athletes to compete for Olympic quotas in the upcoming international events,” said Secretary NRAP Razi Ahmed Khan.