Pak tour of Netherlands postponed indefinitely

The Koninklijke Nederlandse Cricket Board (KNCB) logo from its website.

NIEUWEGEIN, Netherlands: Pakistan’s tour of the Netherlands in 2024 has been postponed indefinitely at the PCB’s request. Pakistan were scheduled to play three T20Is against Netherlands in early May 2024 as part of a tour of Europe that also included three T20Is against Ireland, and four against England.

All those games were scheduled in the build-up to the T20 World Cup which starts in June 2024, to be held in the West Indies and USA.

Koninklijke Nederlandse Cricket Board (KNCB)’s high-performance manager Roland Lefebvre confirmed that the tour had been put off, with the PCB citing scheduling clashes, and concerns about player workload.

“The KNCB understands the predicament the PCB are in, given the busy playing schedules and at the same time keeping the well-being of players in mind,” Lefebvre said. “We value the good relationship we have with the PCB, and look forward to rescheduling this series to a later date.”

The postponement will come as a blow for Netherlands, who were scheduled to get three T20Is against a Full-Member side in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup, for which they have already qualified. That also means Netherlands and Pakistan are yet to face each other in a bilateral T20I fixture, with their only two meetings in the format having come at the T20 World Cup.

Last year, Netherlands had hosted Pakistan for three ODIs as part of the Super League. Pakistan went on to win the series 3-0, but two of those matches were decided by margins of only 16 runs and nine runs.

The PCB did not immediately comment, and there is no word yet on when the series will eventually be played. It is pertinent to metion that Pakistan are also scheduled to play two five-match T20I series against New Zealand in January in 2024, while in April, the Black Caps will return to the Men in Green’s own backyard. Meanwhile, after the cancellation of the series against the Dutch side, Pakistan will now play 16 T20Is ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup in the Usa and West Indies.